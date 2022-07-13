Actress Sarah Hyland can’t get enough of wearing bikinis! The Modern Family alum loves the beach, a backyard pool or any warm weather getaway and is gracious when it comes to sharing her swimsuit photos with her Instagram followers.

Sarah used to post bikini photos only alongside her pals until future fiancé Wells Adams came into her life. She began dating the Bachelor Nation alum in 2017, and the pair got engaged in July 2019 on a tropical beach. Ever since, the Love Island host has often used bikini photos to share messages of how much she loves her hunky future husband.

In a May 16, 2022, throwback photo celebrating Wells’ 38th birthday, Sarah shared a photo of the pair on a white sand beach surrounded by green foliage, with the brunette beauty in a white bikini top.

“Happy Birthday to the man who brings a smile to everyone he meets. There is no one more kind, committed, hard-working, and loving as you. I’m so lucky to be marrying this Taurus King with a heart made of gold and stars in his eyes. I love you plus one anything you say!” Sarah gushed in the caption.

Wells showed his hilarious sense of humor by pointing out how both had wildly curly and out of control hair in the snapshot thanks to the humidity. He left the adorable comment, “Our poor kids are gonna have the most annoying hair,” about their future children.

In an October 2021 couple’s photo with Sarah wearing a brown bikini in a pool, she wrote, “Four years of love, travel, laughter, and trust. You’re my world and beyond. One day we’ll get married … and I CAN NOT WAIT for that day. I’m so grateful to be able to call you my life partner and best friend. I love you +1 anything you say @wellsadams. I am the luckiest.” These two are true couple’s goals.

As Sarah prepares to become a bride, she’ll be helping others find romance as the season 4 host of the Peacock network’s Love Island. She made the announcement to fans on June 30 next to a photo wearing a sexy copper bikini. “I got a text!!!! And it’s a juicy one! I can’t wait to be your new host of @loveislandusa,” she wrote in the caption, along with the hashtags, “hostess with the mostess” and “love is a beach.”

Scroll down for photos of Sarah’s hottest bikini moments.