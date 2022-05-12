They’re a Modern Couple! Take a Look Into Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ Most Adorable Moments

Paradise! Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are the perfect outcome of when reality and television worlds collide. Since the Modern Family star and Bachelor in Paradise bartender started dating in 2018, the couple have stolen the hearts of fans everywhere.

Wells popped the big question in July 2019 during a romantic beach vacation. Much like the chivalrous gentleman he is, the Bachelor Nation star asked both Sarah’s real parents and onscreen parents to ask for her hand in marriage before he proposed to her.

“When my fiancé proposed, he asked my mom and dad for their blessing,” she said during the April 2020 series finale of Modern Family.

“Then, he also hunted down Julie Bowen and Ty Burrell for their blessing,” she continued. “They really, really are like my second set of parents.”

The Greek Charming actress and radio host planned to get married in August 2020 … you know, that year. Much like other couples, including The Bachelorette alums JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers, they had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID pandemic.

“Find someone who will take fake wedding pictures with you when everything is canceled,” Sarah captioned her February 2021 Instagram photo of the day they got fake married on their initial wedding date. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my would be husband of 6 months by now. I love you to Pluto and back.”

During a January 2018 guest appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the Satanic actress revealed that she met Wells in a way that’s just as humorous as their personalities. Not only did he DM her a meme, but he DMed her a meme of sliding into her DMs.

“I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’” she gushed.

“I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward,” she said at the time. “But very confident and sexy, and I liked that.”

While they spent plenty of time together during lockdown, they experienced being long distance partners for a few months in the summer of 2021 while Wells cohosted and held the title of Bachelor in Paradise’s “Master of Ceremonies.”

“Thank you for always dancing silly, singing loudly, laughing contagiously, and loving endlessly,” Sarah swooned over her fiancé for his birthday. “I miss you more than words can say and, if it’s possible, I love you even more than that.”

Keep scrolling to see Sarah and Wells’ cutest moments as a couple!