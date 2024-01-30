Ariana Madix Makes ‘Chicago’ Roxie Hart Broadway Debut: Photos

These are the best days of her life! Ariana Madix made her Broadway debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago and she had a few of her Vanderpump Rules costars in the audience supporting her big night on Monday, January 29.

The reality star-turned-actress, 38, looked fabulous in her theatrical premiere as she donned an all-black ensemble and chic bob haircut. Lala Kent and Scheana Marie Davies (née Shay) showered their Bravo bestie with flowers after her performance and posed with the playbill that featured Ariana’s headshot. VPR alum Dayna Kathan was also in attendance alongside Ariana’s boyfriend, Daniel Wai, and best friend Brad Kearns.

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ariana Madix’s Broadway debut!