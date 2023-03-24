Has Tom Sandoval ever gotten plastic surgery? The Vanderpump Rules star may be making headlines for his cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss, but it’s no secret that the musician has changed a lot since making his Bravo debut in 2013.

The TomTom restaurateur hasn’t publicly copped to going under the knife, but he has admitted to getting “preventative” Botox — even though it wasn’t his favorite thing in the world.

“I personally just like the movement in my forehead. My eyebrows are a very expressive part of my look and my personality, so it’s just not something I really do,” Tom recalled to PopSugar in Mary 2019. “You know what, though, I have done it! Just above my ears, I’ve done Botox. When I smile, my ears move up a lot and it keeps my hair from going over my ears. I’ve done it twice and it lasts for a long time.”

While this isn’t plastic surgery, the Bravo star also admitted to trying different skincare procedures.

“I’ve done this thing where you take — is it ultrasound? — on your face and it rejuvenates. I think it’s called Exilis,” Tom shares in the same interview. “I think it’s a thing that a lot of celebrities use that really keeps them looking youthful. And it’s not that expensive and you’re not injecting. You’re using light and radio waves. It’s cool.”

Fans of the reality show know that the former male model has a pretty intense facial routine all around, as shown on Vanderpump Rules.

“Every once in a while, I’ll shave my whole face just because it will get rid of dead skin cells, exfoliate, and promote new skin cell growth,” Tom shared during the same PopSugar interview. Nearly a year later, he partnered with the brand Stryx to normalize men wearing cosmetics products.

“I went with a makeup artist, got my own makeup and started kind of easing into that and then once I just started thinking about how like pretty much 99.9 percent of every guy you see on TV or in a magazine, they’re definitely wearing makeup,” he told Us Weekly in August 2020, suggesting that guys who are unsure can always try the products out at home. “Try some concealer on spots, start with a little bit, you can always add more.”

