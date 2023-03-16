Bravo star Tom Sandoval has been on the small screen for more than a decade, but reality TV is just one of the ways he makes money. Keep reading for details about his net worth.

What Is Tom Sandoval’s Net Worth?

As of March 2023, Sandoval’s estimated net worth is reportedly around $4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Tom Sandoval Has Starred on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for 10 Seasons

Along with Scheana Shay and Katie Maloney, Sandoval is the only Bravolebrity who has appeared on VPR as a full-time cast member since the show premiered in 2013. He originally worked as a bartender at SUR in West Hollywood.

Though he was in a relationship with former SUR employee Kristen Doute during the show’s first two seasons, the pair eventually called it quits. He confirmed that he was dating costar Arian Madix during the season 2 reunion special, and the duo made their relationship Instagram official in February 2014.

However, Life & Style confirmed on March 3, 2023, that Sandoval had been carrying on a months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss, causing the longtime couple to split after nearly a decade of dating. “The rumor is true — they, in fact, broke up due to Tom cheating on her with Raquel,” a source close to Ariana told Life & Style at the time.

Fans will now see the aftermath of the cheating bombshell – aptly dubbed “Scandoval” – play out during the latter episodes of season 10.

Tom Sandoval Has Appeared In Movies and Shows

In addition to starring on Pump Rules for more than a decade, Sandoval made an appearance on season 2 of Winter House, which was filmed in March 2021. He has also appeared in a handful of other short films, movies and TV shows, including Scare Us, The Wrong Real Estate Agent, Dying for a Baby, The Other Two, Behind Your Eyes, Alien Presence and Puppet Master: Axis of Evil.

Sandoval has also appeared in two Bon Jovi music videos – “Misunderstood” and “All About Lovin’ You” – and even had a brief appearance in MTV’s The Hills as a shirtless model at a casting call.

Tom Sandoval Is a Bar Owner

Sandoval is part-owner of two bars with his BFF and fellow Vanderpump Rules costar, Tom Schwartz. They helped Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd open TomTom in West Hollywood in August 2018, and their newest bar, Schwartz & Sandy’s, opened in the Franklin Village neighborhood of Los Angeles in November 2022.

While speaking to Life & Style at the season 10 red carpet premiere held at SUR in February 2023, Sandoval opened up about the struggles of opening Schwartz & Sandy’s, saying the process has been “very taxing” on him and Schwartz.

Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

“The financial strain that came about – like that was way, way, way more than we anticipated,” he revealed. “And the learning curve of it all. And, just being there for each other, picking up where the other one leaves off, knowing and reconfirming our strong suits that we both have … It’s been a great learning experience with us, but it’s also reconfirmed the things that we already know and that’s that we’re a great team.”

In March 2023, TomTom had its liquor license suspended after the business failed to pay their fees, according to multiple reports.

Tom Sandoval Is a HydroxyCut Promoter

Sandoval and Schwartz partnered with HydroxyCut in March 2023 to promote something called “The TomTom Razzle Dazzle,” a contest in which the winners will receive an all expenses paid trip to Los Angeles to visit their two bars.

Tom Sandoval Is a Singer in a Cover Band

In addition to his business endeavors, Sandoval is the lead singer in a cover band called Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras.

Tom Sandoval Is an Author

While ex-girlfriend Ariana was originally working on a cocktail recipe book solo, the reality star famously “inserted himself” into the book. The pair coauthored Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, which hit bookshelves in December 2019.