The hate runs deep! Lala Kent slammed “clown” Tom Sandoval after he appeared to be on the phone with Raquel Leviss while on a flight to Pittsburgh on Sunday, May 28.

“Checking in on his Main Chick before he goes to get f—ked up and bang his Side Chicks,” the Give Them Lala author, 32, shared via Instagram Stories on Monday, May 29, alongside the now-viral photos of Tom, 40, on the phone. “Maybe even some randoms to add to the Rolodex. He’s also making sure he maintains his energy supply.”

She continued, “He’s got to keep her where he needs her. He’s fully plugged into her and she thinks it’s because she’s loved and cared about by him … Nothing but an energy source for the narcissist.”

Lala has shared her feelings about Tom since it was revealed that he had been cheating on former long-time girlfriend Ariana Madix for seven months with Raquel, 28. When news of the affair broke on March 3, Life & Style confirmed that Tom and Ariana had split after nine years together.

Hahn Lionel/ABACA/Shutterstock

The Give Them Lala Beauty founder has spoken candidly about the entire situation via her social media. Even claiming at one point that Raquel’s lawyer had reached out to herself and the rest of the Vanderpump Rules cast amid the cheating drama.

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?” Lala shared in an Instagram Stories video posted on March 7. “I don’t know if you know how this works, you’re pretty brand new to the game – didn’t last long look what you did with you’re f–king 15 minutes [sic]. You have something to send over, you can send it to my lawyer. That’s why we have counsel.”

She concluded the message by saying, “Send it to Darrell.”

Since then, Lala has been making money off the scandal with her “Send It to Darrell” merchandise line, featuring clothing items emblazoned with the catchphrase.

When the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion aired on May 24, Lala continued to reveal her real feelings about Tom and Raquel, telling the TomTom co-owner to “shut the f–k up” on various occasions while they filmed.

“Everyone needs to be warned about this person,” Lala claimed at one point, comparing Tom to her ex-fiancé, Randall Emmett, with whom she shares one child, Ocean, with. “Like, this is a dangerous human being.”