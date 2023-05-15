Secrets exposed. Hulu is set to release The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump nearly two years after Randall Emmett‘s messy split from Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent. The film director, who admitted to financial struggles in 2021, is being accused of ethical and legal wrongdoings in the upcoming exposé-style documentary. Keep reading for everything we know about The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump.

What Is ‘The Randall Scandal’ About?

The documentary will focus on Randall’s crumbling Hollywood career and how he allegedly owes former clients money.

Although the Midnight in the Switchgrass director has worked with prominent names like Bruce Willis and 50 Cent, he hasn’t maintained a strong work relationship with some of his former clients.

In the teaser for The Randall Scandal, the interviewees brought up the public feud between Randall and the Power actor.

“50 Cent suddenly goes on Instagram and says, ‘Randall, you owe me $1 million,” an unidentified woman said before a second person continued, “Then 50 Cent posts, ‘Money by Monday, Randall.”

The documentary claims that the Florida native “paid so much to have status” and yet didn’t gain major recognition until he started dating his ex-fiancée Lala, whom he shares daughter Ocean with. One person even went as far as to say he would “not know the name Randall Emmett” if he “didn’t see him on Vanderpump Rules.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Additionally, Randall’s “over 30 lawsuits” will be a focal point of the documentary.

Who Appears on ‘The Randall Scandal’?

A handful of people who were once a part of Randall’s close circle will share their traumatic experiences with viewers. The Emmett/Furla Oasis Films founder’s former assistant, personal assistant and executive assistant come forward and reveal the alleged lewd acts he’s performed.

“My first interaction with Randall was him in his underwear,” his former personal assistant claimed.

On the other hand, his former executive assistant alluded to him quitting after Randall allegedly used racial slurs toward him.

Although Lala has been open about her toxic relationship with Randall, it seems like she will not be a part of the documentary. However, they will use clips from her podcast within the documentary.

That being said, the Give Them Lala Beauty founder’s mother, Lisa Burmingham, was surprisingly featured in the trailer and appeared to be emotionally distraught.

“To have your daughter living her life that way made me feel very sad,” Lisa confessed.

Does Randall Emmett Have Financial Troubles?

The Row director was rolling in the dough in 2021 when he had an estimated net worth of $20 million. Two years later, his earnings were almost completely gone and ​he was worth $500,000.

Randall’s financial status got so bad that he filed to lower his custody payments to his ex-wife Ambyr Childers in March 2021, citing “great financial hardship,” per court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

At the time, the former reality star paid $5,250 in child support for his daughters London and Rylee and maintained a bank account for the girls that required a $50,000 minimum every month.

“I only produced one movie in 2020, as opposed to several as in normal years, therefore, my income has been drastically reduced and I am having Liquidity issues,” Randall stated in the papers, noting that he had “significant debt” to the IRS and his production company.

Did Randall Emmett Cheat On Lala Kent?

The reality star broke off her engagement with Randall in October 2021, just seven months after their daughter was born.

Cheating allegations surrounded Randall after photos of him with young women in Nashville circulated on the internet. Lala posted cryptic social media posts shortly after the infidelity allegations came to light but didn’t officially announce their split until that December.

“Unfortunately, for me, my head has been in the sand. I don’t know how the f–k I didn’t see a lot of this s–t,” the VPR star said during a December 2021 episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast.

A few months later, Lala revealed that Randall was allegedly going on trips with the Nashville woman shortly after Ocean was born.

“His new 23 year old girlfriend was ‘basically living’ in the home 2 days after I left. Sadly this isn’t the most shocking thing I learned. Women and cheating are just the tip of the iceberg. I was able to get out – but now my daughter is in the hands of a broken court system,” she wrote via Instagram in March 2022. “Narcs thrive when they are under a microscope. I am not blind to what is going on, tho. It makes me sick that my sweet daughter’s face (a picture I took and sent to him by the way) is what pops up when he does his dirty work [sic].”

Randall, on the other hand, has remained rather reserved about the cheating allegations, claiming he “can’t talk badly about the mother of his child” during a March 2022 appearance on the “Genuinely GG Podcast.”

While seemingly referring to the cheating allegations, the producer claimed “there’s always two sides to every story,” and he was “not going to ever take [his side] to the public.”

When Does ‘The Randall Scandal’ Premiere?

The Randall Scandal: Love, Loathing and Vanderpump will premiere on Hulu on May 22, 2023.