Louisiana State University gymnast Olivia Dunne is popularly known for her above-average athletic ability and has turned her collegiate presence into a social media influence. The New Jersey native is known for her eye-catching online content, which consists of selfies, career highlights and stunning bikini photos!

Olivia doesn’t post your average ​Jill swimsuit photos. In fact, her content attracts so much attention that she became a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model in April 2023.

“We’re absolutely flipping out over this, Livvy Dunne is officially an SI Swimsuit model!” the publication wrote via Instagram at the time, before adding a quote from the gymnast. “It’s a dream come true. It’s an honor to be included because I love everything the magazine represents. It is all about supporting women from all different paths.’ – @livvydunne.”

Olivia, who has 4.1 million Instagram followers and 7.4 million TikTok followers, talked about her skyrocketing influencing career that has made her the highest-paid female collegiate athlete on the TODAY show in January 2023.

“I’m very grateful to be making seven figures. It is very cool that someone in college has the opportunity to do that now,” she said at the time.

While Olivia’s online presence has granted her invitations to major events like the Academy of Country Music Awards and the ESPYs, she has also received “concerning” messages from online followers.

It’s not dramatic to say that Olivia is an internet sensation. In fact, a large group of teenage boys attended one of her gymnastic competitions, which led the school to strengthen the security system for athletes.

“In the past I have had some of my supporters come to the meets and watch and cheer for LSU but [the large group] was insane,” she told TODAY. “[LSU] gave us new rules for us athletes just to keep us safe, to not go into the stands after meets and we have a new security person that travels with us.”

Olivia’s coach, Jay Clark, also weighed in on the new safety protocols for his athletes.

He said, “I think [social media] creates this false sense of accessibility and familiarity that followers feel as though they know there’s a personal sense of connection.”

Needless to say, from the mat to the beach, Olivia is a showstopper everywhere she goes!

