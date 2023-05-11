Beyonce Proves She Is ~That Girl~ In Her Sexy ‘Renaissance’ World Tour Outfits: See Photos!

It’s live in the Bey Hive! Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm, Sweden, on Wednesday, May 10, and her plethora of dazzling outfits were EVERYTHING, honey.

Fans have highly anticipated the tour ever since the Houston, Texas native released the Renaissance album in July 2022. Although many people couldn’t snag a ticket to one of the hottest concerts of the year, most have been living vicariously through clips of the extravagant show online.

During one part of the show, Beyoncé donned a queen bee costume, paying homage to her die-hard fanbase.

“Beyoncé is so unserious lol,” a fan wrote over a video of the debut look via TikTok on May 10.

“This tour is her letting us know she reads all our tweets,” one person commented, while another wrote, “Not the Queen [bee] outfit !!! I’m so ready!!”

Much like the album cover, Beyoncé’s ensembles consisted of lots of silver and sparkle! Not to mention, she even rode on a ​life-sized horse while singing her hit “Summer Rennaissance.”

The fun didn’t stop there as she sang her 2013 banger “Drunk In Love” while seductively twirling on a pole with an attached disco ball (which gave slight Miley Cyrus “Wrecking Ball” vibes). Fans loved the full-length illusion body suit she wore during the song that had arms and hands wrapped around her famous assets.

“I done had an aneurysm trying to find which arm was hers in the beginning,” an online user joked in the comments section of a TikTok video.

“That bodysuit is doing EVERYTHING she wants it to do bc the way my eyes keep switching [sic],” a second fan wrote.

Beyoncé even celebrated the first show of the lengthy tour by posting visuals of the concert via Instagram, writing, “Welcome to RENAISSANCE.”

Prior to her world tour, the Destiny’s Child alum performed a private and elite concert in Dubai. While the January 2023 performance was giving luxury and class, people noticed that she wasn’t engaging in the advanced choreography like she normally does.

“BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery,” journalist Garrick Kennedy wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time.

However, Beyoncé did not publicly comment on the rumored injury.

Keep scrolling to see Beyonce’s Renaissance tour outfits that prove she is ~that girl~!