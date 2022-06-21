Did Beyonce Get Plastic Surgery? Why Fan Think the Singer Has Denied Rumors: Transformation Photos

When it comes to being an icon, no one is more recognizable than Beyoncé. But, has the singer ever gotten plastic surgery? Fans are convinced that the songstress has subtly shut down rumors over the years.

Following the release of her January 2020 Ivy Park campaign, some social media users claimed that Beyoncé had gotten work done. One person wrote, “Ik bbl bum when I see it,” seemingly referring to the Brazilian butt lift surgery. Others echoed the same sentiments while the loyal BeyHive members defended the “Irresistible” musician.

“Y’all mute tweets when you’re loud and wrong,” one fan hit back. “She’s fluctuated in weight forever and after having 3 kids, 2 being twins, your weight will change, CONSTANTLY. Beyoncé doesn’t/didn’t need surgery and it’s OK. Not everybody has to have surgery to look good you know.”

While Beyoncé, for her part, stayed tight-lipped about the rumors, some people think that she addressed plastic surgery speculation in her verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, which was released in April 2020.

“Big B and that B stand for bands / If you wanna see some real ass, baby, here’s your chance,” she sings. “Texas up in this thang, put you up on this game / Ivy Park on my frame … / If you don’t jump to put jeans on, baby, you don’t feel my pain.”

Of course, Twitter was abuzz with the meaning behind her lyrics. One social media user wrote, “Beyoncé saw y’all lil funky tweets saying she got her body done and had to check y’all real quick.” There you have it, no one messes with the queen!

While she hasn’t addressed plastic surgery rumors head on, Beyoncé did discuss her body during an August 2021 interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“In the past, I spent too much time on diets with the misconception that self-care meant exercising and being overly conscious of my body,” the “Single Ladies” singer explained. “My health, the way I feel when I wake up in the morning, my peace of mind, the number of times I smile, what I’m feeding my mind and my body — those are the things that I’ve been focusing on.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Beyoncé’s transformation over the years.