Time flies! Beyoncé and Jay-Z‘s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, looked all grown up and exactly like mom as she attended an NBA Finals basketball game on Monday, June 13, alongside her dad.

The Grammy Award winner, 10, wore gold hoop earrings and a black leather jacket while sitting courtside with the “Empire State of Mind” rapper, 52. When the cameras caught the daddy-daughter hangout, Jay-Z put his arm around Blue Ivy, who smiles as he kissed her on the cheek. She matched her dad in an all-black look complete with sunglasses. Beyoncè, 40, wasn’t present at the game.

Jay-Z is in the crowd with his daughter Blue Ivy 🙌 pic.twitter.com/aP6VIhuazM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 14, 2022

The “Irreplaceable” songstress and Jay-Z welcomed Blue Ivy in January 2012, months after announcing her pregnancy during a performance of “Love on Top” at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Blue is very smart, and she is aware that there is a shift, but it is my job as a parent to do my best to keep her world as positive and safe as can be for an 8-year-old,” Beyoncé told British Vogue in November 2020, referring to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. “My best advice is to love them harder than ever. I let my children know that they are never too young to contribute to changing the world. I never underestimate their thoughts and feelings, and I check in with them to understand how this is affecting them.”

She may be young, but Blue Ivy is already a star in her own right. The youngster starred in her mom’s “Brown Skin Girl” music video, which was released in August 2020.

“Blue saw some of the reactions to the ‘Brown Skin Girl’ video, as well as some of the videos from the philanthropic work I’ve done this year,” Beyoncé also told British Vogue. “When I tell her I’m proud of her, she tells me that she’s proud of me and that I’m doing a good job. It’s teeeeeew much sweetness. She melts my heart. I believe the best way to teach them is to be the example.”

Courtesy of Sports Center/Twitter

Months after the music video was released, Blue Ivy made history by becoming the second youngest artist to win a Grammy Award. During the 2021 ceremony, which took place in March of that year, Beyoncé won Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl,” which her eldest daughter has a songwriting credit.

“It was so important to me in ‘Brown Skin Girl’ that we represented all different shades of brown,” Beyoncé told Good Morning America in a statement when the “Brown Skin Girl” music video was released. “We wanted every character to be shot in a regal light. … It was important that we’re all in this together and we’re all celebrating each other.”