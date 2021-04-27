Proud dad! Jay-Z opened up about parenting his and Beyoncé’s three children, Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir, during a rare interview.

“[The goal is to] just make sure we provide a loving environment, be very attentive to who they want to be,” the “Big Pimpin’” artist, 51, whose real name is Shawn Carter, explained to The Times on Sunday, April 25. “It’s easy for us, as human beings, to want our children to do certain things, but we have no idea. We’re just guides.”

“What if my child doesn’t want to be in music or sports? I have no idea, right? But as long as your child feels supported, and feels loved, I think anything is possible,” the “Empire State of Mind” rapper continued.

David J Phillip/AP/Shutterstock

That being said, it looks like Blue, 9, may be following in her famous parents’ footsteps because she won her first Grammy Award for Best Music Video for “Brown Skin Girl” this year.

Jay-Z thinks the “most important thing” for a child is “feeling loved,” adding, “Not, ‘Here’s this business that I’m going to hand over to you, that I’m creating for you.'”

The “99 Problems” rapper and Beyoncé, 39, welcomed their oldest child, Blue Ivy, in 2012 followed by their twins in 2017. They keep their family life very private, but their priorities have changed so much in the past decade. The “Halo” singer talked about the physical changes her body underwent after giving birth to three babies.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” the “Run the World” singer expressed to Elle in December 2019. She gushed “being Blue, Rumi and Sir’s mom” brings her the “greatest joy.”

“Children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero s–ts is the most liberating place to be,” she continued.

The “Black Is King” artist acknowledged “true beauty” comes from the inside, rather than her outward appearance. “I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills,” she said at the time.