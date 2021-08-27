From frontwoman to running the world! Beyoncé has changed so much since she got her start with Destiny’s Child in 1998. Her transformation from young ingenue to bonafide superstar has been so gratifying to watch.

Before teaming up with Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland in the final and most well-known Destiny’s Child lineup, she and Kelly sung together in Girl’s Tyme. Fans might recognize the group name from Bey’s song “Flawless,” which features a clip from when the group appeared on Star Search shortly after forming the band in 1990. Destiny’s Child went on to become one of the best-selling girl groups of all time.

Nowadays, the singer is a solo artist with a whopping 28 Grammy Awards to her name. She is married to her longtime love, rapper Jay Z, and the couple have three children: 9-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 4-year-old twins Rumi and Sir. The proud mama has come to terms with her body’s changes over the years — and she loves the skin she’s in.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” she told Elle in December 2019. “Children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero s—ts is the most liberating place to be.”

Just because the Texas native is in a place where she’s unbothered doesn’t mean it doesn’t take work to live her life. “I think the most stressful thing for me is balancing work and life,” Beyoncé explained to the outlet. “Making sure I am present for my kids — dropping Blue off at school, taking Rumi and Sir to their activities, making time for date nights with my husband and being home in time to have dinner with my family — all while running a company can be challenging,”

She added, “Juggling all of those roles can be stressful, but I think that’s life for any working mom. I began to search for deeper meaning when life began to teach me lessons I didn’t know I needed. Success looks different to me now. I learned that all pain and loss is, in fact, a gift.”

