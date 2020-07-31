Growing Up! See Photos of Beyonce And Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Through the Years

Growing up before our eyes! Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, is turning into a budding A-lister. From appearing in her mom’s Black Is King visual album to sitting in the front row of multiple awards show — it’s clear she’s destined for stardom.

Blue has captivated fans from the moment she was first introduced to the world. As you may recall, the “Formation” singer announced her first pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Music Awards by rubbing her baby bump in the middle of her “Love On Top” performance before giving birth in January 2012. Beyonce and Jay-Z also welcomed twins Rumi and Sur in 2017.

The celebrity kiddo has since gained quite a fan base because of her sassy attitude and stylish outfits. Blue’s not old enough to see a PG-13 movie, but she already has her own personal shopper and stylist, a source told Life & Style.

“Of course, Blue has her own personal stylist! She has an eye for fashion and is always by her mom’s side,” the source gushed in June 2019. Bey’s former personal assistant, Manual Mendez, works with the “Run the World” singer and Jay-Z’s stylists, Marni Senofonte and June Ambrose, to keep their eldest looking her best. “Oftentimes, Beyoncé will have their stylists work together to coordinate looks for the whole family when they are stepping out all together,” added the source.

“She loves the whole process of getting dressed and glammed up, having her hair done and being photographed,” the source continued. “Blue’s stylist brings her one of a kind fashions for every day, for vacations, red carpet events, for family photo shoots, etc.”

Beyoncé and Jay-Z have kept their family life extremely private. However, the “Brown Skin Girl” artist opened up a bit about how motherhood has impacted her and the perception of her body.

“If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them,” the Grammy winner admitted during an interview with Elle in December 2019. “Children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life. Giving zero s–ts is the most liberating place to be.”

We have a feeling Bey will pass along this confidence to her kids. Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Blue Ivy through the years!