Powering through! Fans experienced the highest form of FOMO after seeing videos of Beyoncé’s private concert in Dubai on Saturday, January 21. The “Break My Soul” singer didn’t join her dancers in the rhythmic choreography, leading fans to learn that she reportedly suffered a foot injury. Keep reading to learn more about her injury.

Did Beyoncé Have Foot Surgery?

Queen Bey was reportedly paid a massive $24 million to perform a private concert at the grand opening of luxury resort Atlantis the Royal in Dubai, according to TMZ. Although there was a strict no-phone policy during the show, attendees were allowed to use their phones during the last song of the concert.

While people were in awe of Beyoncé’s on-stage presence as she levitated into the air and over the crowd during her show closer, online fans noticed she did not dance along to the choreography alongside her backup dancers.

In one clip, the Texas native was even seen limping during the performance.

Did Beyonce Have a Foot Injury?

Even though Beyoncé has not publicly addressed her rumored foot injury, journalist Garrick Kennedy, who attended the show, raved over her performance while claiming she had an injury via Twitter.

“BEYLANTIS was quite the unexpected show. That voice just gets better and better. Mama was doing her good singing. Mind-blowing to see her and Blue Ivy perform together. Even more in awe to hear she did this after foot surgery,” Garrick’s now-deleted tweet read.

What Have Fans Said About Beyoncé’s Injured Foot?

Pop Crave posted Garrick’s tweet via Twitter where fans shared their underlying support and astonishment for Beyoncé showcasing an epic performance while injured.

“Her legs got tired from carrying the entire music industry on her back,” one fan wrote.

Another replied, “She’s an incredible person. The pain after any surgery is no joke. Praise God she could still perform today!”

A third online user even compared Beyoncé to Madonna’s 2005 Grammy performance, where she graced the stage just two days after undergoing surgery.

When Was Beyoncé Last Performance?

Prior to her Dubai extravaganza, the 28-time Grammy award winner last performed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2018. Beyoncé was initially scheduled to headline the Southern California-based festival the year before but had to drop out last minute after she became pregnant with twins Rumi and Sir Carter, whom she shares with husband Jay-Z.

Beyoncé has been nominated for nine Grammys in 2023 for her album Renaissance, leading fans to believe she will shock the event with a surprise performance.