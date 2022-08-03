Beyoncé became one of the most chart-topping and famous musical artists in the world after getting her start with Destiny’s Child and moving onto a solo career. The “Break My Soul” singer never fails to disappoint fans with her powerhouse vocals and emotional songwriting, which is heard throughout her albums, such as Dangerously in Love, B’Day, I Am … Sasha Fierce, 4, Lemonade and Renaissance. It’s no wonder how she has amassed an impressive net worth of $500 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Keep reading to find out how Queen Bey makes her money!

Beyonce Has Been in the Movie Business

Although she is known for her music, the Texas native began starring in Blockbuster hit movies in the early 2000s. She first appeared in Carmen: A Hip Hopera, followed by Austin Powers in Goldmember, The Fighting Temptations, Fade to Black and The Pink Panther. She later was cast in more prominent roles in Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records and Obsessed.

Aside from acting, Beyoncé has also directed multiple films, including Life Is But a Dream, Homecoming and Black Is King.

Courtesy of Beyoncé Knowles/Beyoncé.com

Beyonce Founded Her Own Entertainment Company

The “Halo” artist founded her own production, management and entertainment company, Parkwood Entertainment, in 2010, named after a street in Houston, Texas, where she once lived.

Parkwood has distributed movies, including its first production, Beyoncé’s film Cadillac Records, and a few of her albums.

Beyonce Has Multiple Endorsements and Partnerships

Since 2002, the “Irreplaceable” singer has worked with Pepsi, even appearing in an infamous 2004 Gladiator-themed commercial with fellow artists Britney Spears, Pink and Enrique Iglesias. In 2012, she signed a $50 million deal with the soda company.

Aside from Pepsi, Beyoncé has had longtime deals with large brands such as American Express, L’Oreal and Nintendo DS.

In 2015, she became a co-owner of Tidal, a music streaming service, alongside several other artists, including Chris Martin, Kanye “Ye” West, Rihanna and Madonna.

By 2020, the Grammy Award winner signed a several-year deal with fitness equipment company Peloton.

Although she has several deals and partnerships with various companies on her own, Bey has also partnered with luxury jewelry brand Tiffany & Co. with her husband, Jay-Z, in 2021. The couple were a part of the brand’s “About Love” campaign.

Beyonce Ventured Into Fashion and Retail

The “Crazy in Love” artist formed the women’s clothing line House of Deréon with her mother, Tina Knowles, in 2005. The company’s wardrobe was featured throughout Destiny’s Child’s tours when they released their album Destiny Fulfilled.

Apart from her and her mom’s brand, Beyoncé partnered with Topshop to release an activewear clothing line in 2014, titled Ivy Park.