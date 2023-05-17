An abode for THE queen! RuPaul lives and breathes luxury, so it’s no surprise that he lives in the most artistic and breathtaking Beverly Hills mansion. Although the RuPaul’s Drag Race host is an icon himself, he intricately designed his California home around Old Hollywood glitz and glamor.

“This house is a working house. You know, I work here in Los Angeles, Los Angeles is a company town. So, this house needed to work for me with clothes, entertaining and office space,” he said during a May 2023 “Open Door” segment with Architectural Digest. “[RuPaul’s husband] George [LeBar] and I are very tall, so we needed some space that had tall ceilings, and this fits the bill.”

Unlike most minimalist and monochromatic homes celebrities currently live in, each room in RuPaul’s house is filled with contrasting colors, funky designs and textures. Basically, each room has its own theme! Not to mention, the Emmy-winner deemed almost every room in the mansion as his “favorite” because they’re just that good – and who can blame him?

During the house tour, the entertainer explained that ​most restaurants and businesses don’t hold cocktail and disco hour anymore, so he has a room dedicated to just that. RuPaul’s party room is a dream and features 26 black and silver disco balls hanging from the ceiling and the walls are filled with frames of famous disco artists who “inspire” him and his guests to “dance and move around.”

The San Diego native’s outdoor “dining pavilion” resembles a chic and funky circus that has large open walls ​gives full access to the pool and backyard area.

“[The dining pavilion] was inspired by an Elizabeth Taylor film called Boom. A lot of people may not have seen the film, but she used a room similar to this as her card room,” RuPaul explained. “I love the stripes. You know, we live in Hollywood, we live in show business, so we’re not afraid of texture and color and bold statements. You know, this may not be for everybody but it’s perfect for us. In fact, OK, I’m gonna go on record and say this is my favorite room, but don’t hold me to it because we’re not finished with the tour.”

In addition to RuPaul’s fabulous office that’s filled with shiny orange walls, the “Supermodel” singer has a closet that is more upscale than a Saint Laurent showroom.

The flawless wardrobe features mannequins of RuPaul’s most desired and archived drag outfits and jewelry pieces that date back to 1993. In fact, the model even admitted that the ginormous closet – ​ located right next to the glam room – ”makes you want to feel beautiful” and makes the “kid in him” fulfilled.

He said, “This house is the manifestation of my drag ideal where it’s color and expansive and fun – disco and all the things that make life worth living … Why not make your home a beautiful, joyous place to live in?”

Keep scrolling to take a tour of RuPaul’s extravagant Beverly Hills home in photos!