Kylie Jenner‘s footwear and handbag closet is already legendary, but the cosmetics mogul showed off a new section containing a massive collection of luxury sunglasses that is so big fans initially thought it was the interior of a shop.

The brunette beauty, 25, showed off row upon row of fashionable eyewear neatly placed in a tall rack inside her closet, where brands including Dior, Burberry, Coperni, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Prada, Chrome Hearts and more were on display. They included rim and lens colors in every shade imaginable for Kylie to coordinate with her enviable designer clothing collection.

Kylie let fans take a look at her sunglasses display during a Wednesday, April 12, TikTok video where she documented her morning. It started with her son, Aire Webster, 14 months, taking a walk up to the eyewear, picking up a pair with large square white rims and toddling off with them.

He returned and almost put them back in their place, before running off again and tossing them to the ground. “Can I have my glasses back?” Kylie sweetly asked her little boy as he had fun with the expensive new “toy.”

Fans were blown away by Kylie’s sunnies display. “Just casually has a whole store in her closet,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This looks like you’re inside a boutique.”

Others joked about the value of Aire’s plaything. “At first I thought ‘Oh no don’t let him play with those that’s thousands of dollars’ then I remembered its Kylie [sic],” one person quipped, while another fan added, “The rest of us, ‘NOOO those are $500 dollars!’ Kylie, ‘Can I have those throwaways back,'” another fan wrote with laughing emoji. Others were in awe of seeing Aire already walking with such ease. “His cute little laugh while he was running is everything,” one user noted.

Kylie’s sunglasses collection is impressive, but her handbag and shoe collection has had fans drooling over rare and one-of-a-kind accessories for years. She had a good-sized accessories closet at her Hidden Hills mansion, but the one inside her $36.5 million Holmby Hills estate is even bigger. It holds Kylie’s prized Hermes Birkin bag collection and other incredibly pricey purses, as well as enough footwear to wear a different shoe or boot every day for months without ever repeating the same look.

