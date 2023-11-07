Many of your favorite celebrities, including Kylie Jenner and Jennifer Lopez, have closets in their magnificent homes the size of some people’s homes.

Take Kylie. The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has multiple closets in her multimillion-dollar mansion to house her ever-growing wardrobe. Her sisters have equally impressive closets, with Kim Kardashian‘s accessories room featuring well over a million dollars’ worth of rare and collectible designer purses and handbags, as well as a shoe collection that even Sex and the City‘s Carrie Bradshaw would kill for.

Then there are stars who have closets that look like a high-end department store showroom. Jennifer Aniston‘s closet inside her $20 million Bel Air mansion is so large it features row upon row of tall stalls from which her gorgeous wardrobe hangs. No wonder she’s always so well dressed!

