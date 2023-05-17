Consequences for your actions. Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney isn’t done sharing her thoughts on Scandoval and has now admitted she doesn’t “really” feel bad for the hate Raquel Leviss is receiving from fans and castmates.

“When you are morally bankrupt and you cause this kind of chaos – you need to be equipped to deal with the backlash,” she told Amanda Hirsch on the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast on Tuesday, May 16. “You can’t move through life wrecking s–t and then not be prepared to clean up after yourself.”

After sharing her dislike for Raquel, 28, the Something About Her ​co-owner, 36, also shaded Tom Sandoval for his “inappropriate” friendship with the pageant princess while dating now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

Mediapunch/Shutterstock

“You can have female friendships … and it can be platonic, you can all be close in a group like that but there was just something off about it,” Katie said.

The Utah native shared that there was something that “didn’t sit well” with her and her feelings grew stronger after they wrapped filming season 10 of the hit Bravo show. When discussing the legitimacy of Sandoval, 39, and Raquel’s affair, Katie admitted that she would understand if they had a burning love that was unbearable to ignore. That being said, she doesn’t think their acts of cheating stemmed from that.

She said, “You can’t help who you fall in love with, you can’t help that. But you can help who you f–k.”

Although Scandoval is the focal point of the current season of Vanderpump Rules (and arguably reality TV history), Katie and the Sonoma State University alumna were butting heads all season after Raquel made out with ​Katie’s estranged husband Tom Schwartz.

Earlier in the season, Raquel admitted to Katie that she asked Schwartz, 40, to make out but he denied the offer. The former “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host attempted to look past Raquel’s flirty gesture to her ex, but their friendship came to a halt after their PDA-filled night in Mexico.

“This past summer when I came to her and was really trying to make a friendship with her and trying to get very nice. I was very forgiving and was like, ‘Let’s try this. I understand you’ve been maybe getting some bad advice and f–king up you’ve seemed to have recognized that and you seem to apologize, so let’s just try this,’” she recalled. “And the fact that she just couldn’t and wouldn’t and was just going out of her way almost to be awful towards me. That’s why when Kristina [Kelly] had her heart-springing party at Tom, Tom and I’m talking to Ariana and we’re kind of talking about the open relationship rumor and trying to squash that and I’m telling her about Raquel – I don’t think this is a trustworthy person.”