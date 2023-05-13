Pump Rules’ Lala Gives Hilarious Advice to Fans Ahead of Season 10 Finale

Fair warning. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent watched an early screener of the season 10 finale and offered advice to fans ahead of the episode’s airing.

“I just watched the final episode,” Lala, 32, shared via her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 13. “If you thought you [hated] them before. Just wait,” she added, referring to Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss.

The reality star continued, “I feel like I’ll be doing you guys a disservice if I don’t tell you what you’re gonna need in your ‘final episode of Vanderpump Rules’ care package.”

According to Lala, Bravo viewers should come prepared with “a box of tissues, lots of water, throat lozenges,” and tea with honey to soothe their throats.

“You’ll need it for the screaming after,” she said, before adding eye drops, alcoholic beverages and “lots of vapes if you vape” to her list. “Then I would recommend maybe like those things that you put in the freezer for your eyes because if you have to work in the morning, you don’t want to be puffy, and I feel like you will be. Also Chapstick … Your mouth might get dry, and you don’t want your lips all crusty or work the next day too.”

The season 10 finale of the long-running Bravo series – which is set to premiere on Wednesday, May 17 – will show the explosive aftermath of the news of Tom and Raquel’s affair coming to light and his subsequent split from Ariana Madix.

“I was going to break up with Ariana regardless,” Tom, 39, is seen telling Scheana Shay in the trailer for the episode. “But you didn’t. You f–ked her best friend instead,” she responded.

Lala has been vocal since the scandal broke about her feelings toward the Tom Tom founder and Raquel, 28, calling them both “disgusting.”

“I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully,” the “Give Them Lala” podcast host wrote via Instagram shortly after the news broke on March 3. “It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE!”

Later that day, she took to her Instagram Story to warn her costars that she would be “eatin’ good the next time I see you.”

“I suggest you get some energy for me. You’re gonna need it,” she added.

Following the season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules, Bravo will air a 3-part reunion special beginning on May 24, which Lala previously claimed was “explosive.”

“I definitely ate, I blacked out a little bit. I went off, James [Kennedy] went off. We dragged them pretty hard,” she told E! News on March 30, referring to Raquel and Tom. “I didn’t expect to leave feeling so gross. I just felt dirty that I was associated with two people that were capable of something like this.”