“Where were you raised?” Vanderpump Rules fans’ jaws were on the floor after Raquel Leviss disrespected Katie Maloney’s mother, Teri Maloney, during the season finale. However, that wasn’t the worst of it, as Kristen Doute claims Tom Sandoval told Katie’s mom to “shut the f–k up” while defending the pageant princess.

The Vanderpump Rules alum dropped the shocking piece of information during the Thursday, May 11, episode of the “Sex, Love and What Else Matters” podcast alongside her friend, Janet Elizabeth, ​who was at the scene of the on-camera altercation at SUR.

“The way that Sandoval spoke to Teri, was, like, insane. And I was so appalled that [Tom] Schwartz would not, just one time, Tom Schwartz, you step in and you go, ‘Dude, you do not speak to my to ex mother-in-law [like that],’” Kristen, 40, said before Janet expressed how “surprised” she was that the vulgar comment was cut out of the scene.

However, a source close to production told Life & Style of the alleged comment, “There is no truth to this.”

Sandoval, 39, has yet to address the allegation head on; however, Katie’s brother, Joey Maloney, commented on the claims.

“This might be the only time I use the hashtag at the end here but had to speak up about these garbage humans. You act tough and talk to my mom and my sister like that when you are on camera but you would never dare do that when your ego wasn’t being boosted. #PumpRules,” he tweeted on Wednesday, May 10.

Mama Teri responded to her son’s message and thanked him for defending her upon Sandoval’s supposed “vitriol attacks” that she claims happened “three times.”

Fans quickly shared their support for Teri and their anger toward Raquel and Sandoval’s ill-mannered behavior in response to Joey’s tweet.

“I wish they kept that in! No one should talk to anyone’s mother like that. You handled it like the queen you are!!!!” one fan wrote.

A second person responded, “My jaw dropped when it happened. Where did Raquel, 28, and Sandoval get the audacity to treat her like that?! It’s bad enough to do it Katie but to your mother? She seems like such a sweet woman too and I love seeing her stick up for Katie.”

Viewers saw Katie, 36, and Raquel’s most explosive fight this season after the Sonoma State University alumna was dismissive toward Teri when discussing her Mexico smooch with Schwartz.

“Can I ask you something? When we had dinner, did my conversation to you mean anything?” Teri asked, leading Raquel to turn her head and mumble, “Oh my God.”

Katie quickly came to her mother’s defense and told her costar to “treat her with some f–king respect.”

The Something About Her co-owner continued, “You’re a little f–king c–t is what you are. Walk away!”