VPR's Scheana: I Will 'Always' Have 'Best Friend' Ariana Madix's Back

The bond between Vanderpump Rules stars Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix is one that will never be broken.

“Ariana is my best friend and I stand by her always. From day one I’ve always had her back and I think the fans are starting to remember and realize that now,” the “Good as Gold” songstress exclusively tells Life & Style while promoting her partnership with Smirnoff ahead of Cinco de Mayo, to take celebrations from basic to bold with the Smirnoff Spicy Tamarind Locura Tour in Chicago. “I always just want what’s best for her and for her to soar and succeed.”

Are Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix Friends?

Yes, the reality stars have been best friends since Ariana made her first appearance as a guest star on VPR. When the former SUR employee was upped to full cast member in 2015, fans got a closer look at her and Scheana’s close friendship.

Ariana was even a bridesmaid in both of Scheana’s weddings, to Mike Shay in 2014 and Brock Davies in 2022.

Ariana Madix/ Instagram

Are Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix Feuding?

While they’re not currently feuding, the Bravolebrities have had some tensions in the past. When Ariana first started dating Tom Scandoval, with whom she’s since split, the Fancy AF Cocktails author had some bad blood with his ex-girlfriend Kristen Doute.

“Ariana thinks she’s the cool laid-back chick and Kristen’s the one holding on to grudges, but in reality, it’s the other way around,” Scheana said of her friend in a January 2016 episode of VPR.

“Your mom had actually reached out to me and asked if you were OK and she didn’t know if you were unhappy with Tom and if he was a bad boyfriend,” Scheana told Ariana at the time, noting that the former bartender’s “own family [had] noticed a change in [her] personality.”

Ariana, for her part, addressed the apparent conversation with her mom during the VPR season 4 reunion, which aired in March 2016.

“A lot of what she said [to my mom] were these weird backhanded, yet very offensive things about Tom that aren’t really accurate,” the Florida native said. However, they were back on good terms by early 2017.

“We’re better than ever, honestly,” Scheana said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January of that year. “You’ll see Ariana and I kind of reconnect and you’ll see more of that friendship grow back stronger as it was in the previous seasons.”