Keeping things strictly business? Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix has a plan for when she and her ex Tom Sandoval cross paths when they resume filming, an insider exclusively tells Life & Style.

“She says when they film the show again, she’ll treat Tom like she would treat any cast member who did her wrong,” the source reveals. “He’s nothing to her anymore. He’s the bad guy, not her.”

The former couple dated for nine years from early 2014 until March 2023 when Life & Style confirmed that they split because the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, 39, cheated on Ariana, 37, with their costar Raquel Leviss. Ariana discovered sexual text messages between the former Miss Sonoma County, 28, and Tom on March 1, and broke things off with her then-beau.

“She has nothing to say to him, she’s already moved on,” the insider says, adding, “If it wasn’t for the show and (their shared) dog, she’d probably never speak to Tom again.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Since news of their split broke, more information has come to light about Tom and Raquel’s affair. The season 10 finale trailer, which dropped on May 2, unraveled an explosive argument between the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman and the Florida native.

“Me and Raquel became, like, really good friends,” Tom was seen telling Ariana in one clip, but she wasn’t having it and fired back, “I don’t give a f—k about f—king Raquel! Your friendship is f—king bulls—t!”

The huge scandal — dubbed “Scandoval” by fans — continues to heighten, as more Pump Rules cast members have made it clear that they took Ariana’s side over Tom’s. Meanwhile, Ariana has moved on as a newly single lady, being spotted on several occasions with her rumored new flame, Daniel Wai. The duo was first seen kissing at Coachella on April 16. However, they have not publicly confirmed whether than are dating.

Despite their split, Ariana and Tom lived in their shared home in Valley Village, California, but it was a difficult transition for the Buying Back My Daughter actress.

“Tom and Ariana bought the $2 million home in 2019 when everything was going well in their relationship, and now it’s all gone to hell,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style on Monday, May 8. “Even though they avoided each other, being under the same roof was like living in a nightmare.”

When referring to the pair’s tense living situation, the insider explained that the thought of Tom and Raquel’s hookups in the home tainted the fond memories that Ariana once had of her ex.

“Ariana hates the thought of Tom and Raquel hooking up in various rooms,” the source said. “The house had great memories, she loved living there, but he and Raquel ruined that for her.”