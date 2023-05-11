Heidi Klum is talented at many things, but packing is not one of them. The Making the Cut host showed off how her home closet was left in a messy disarray after she went searching for items to take on an upcoming trip.

In a TikTok video she shared on Wednesday, May 10, Heidi, 49, first showed a mirror selfie wearing ripped boyfriend jeans and a plaid top as a pile of clothes sat behind her, along with shelves of T-shirts that were still sitting nicely folded and untouched. “Where does it look like I’m going?” she asked with a laugh.

Next, Heidi panned over to her makeup vanity, which was covered with clothing items atop brushes, a hair dryer, toothpaste, cremes and other beauty items. “So this is an absolute mess,” she admitted in the narration.

“I’m packing because I’m going on another trip. I didn’t know what to pack so this closet has been picked over,” Heidi continued as she walked in between racks of clothing on hangers with shoes, purses and more clothing on the floor below.

“I’m trying to figure out what to wear because this is a special job for me that I’m doing and I’m so excited. It’s an unusual place where I get to do this job, and I’m packing for it and this is what I came up with,” Heidi concluded as she returned back to the mirror.

It was hard to guess where Heidi might be headed as she had so many different items pulled. A single black Chanel open-toe sandal was seen not far from a pair of white cowboy-style boots. Next to those lay stylish creme pumps amid several black purses, a shiny silver jacket and white Birkenstock-type sandals. Heidi had also pulled a pair of gorgeous rose-gold combat boots that zipped up the back amid her selection items.

Heidi’s empty suitcase was seen briefly, and it wasn’t nearly large enough to hold the number of items strewn about her closet. She already had another one that appeared fully packed. Hopefully, she was able to edit down her selections for wherever she was headed for her “special job.”

The America’s Got Talent judge turns 50 on June 1, so perhaps she was heading off for an early birthday photo shoot. Heidi still looks so incredible that she posted an Instagram selfie on Tuesday, May 9, where she was sunbathing topless in nothing but a tiny string thong bikini. She’ll be seen on the small screen next on May 30, when AGT returns for season 18.

