Heidi Klum Loves the Sunshine! See Her Sexiest Bikini and Swimsuit Pictures Over the Years

German-American model and businesswoman Heidi Klum is known for her confident personality and various roles in show business. From her days as a Victoria’s Secret Angel to working as a judge on America’s Got Talent, the blonde beauty isn’t afraid to shake things up. While she’s also known to pose in risqué nude photos, Heidi also loves to embrace the sunshine by rocking a stunning bikini!

“84 [Fahrenheit] today,” the former Project Runway host captioned an Instagram video in February 2022, which featured her dancing and jumping in a blue two-piece string swimsuit by her pool. Heidi completed the sunny look with a black bucket hat and sunglasses while her dog posed for the clip beside her.

Heidi also takes it to the next level every now and then too by posing topless. The Emmy Award winner posted a sultry photo of her topless, rocking a pair of coral thong bikini bottoms.

“Boy, it’s [HOT],” she captioned the Instagram post in July 2022.

Heidi has opened up about her self-confidence before. In a May 2020 interview with Red magazine, the former Germany’s Next Top Model host opened up about her self-perception.

“I feel happy with who I am and how I am. If I wasn’t, I would change it,” she said. “I wear the pants I want to wear, and I live my life so I can.”

Heidi also explained her diet and how it’s changed since the start of her modeling career.

“In the beginning, I had to [be disciplined about food], and now, I’m just so used to it,” she added at the time. “There are so many choices, just pick the right things. Because then, you don’t have the struggle.”

When it comes to her view on beauty standards, Heidi emphasized how she embraces change over time.

“Something that I’ve learned over the years is to be happier in the moment,” the NBC reality show personality said. “I want to experience, and love and live more in that every day and make that beautiful instead of wishing it away. But I don’t look back. I live in the present and prepare for what’s to come.”

Heidi has also addressed her enviable comfort whenever she goes naked for photos, explaining that she grew up embracing nudity.

“I grew up going to nude beaches with my parents, so I’m a nudist,” she told Ocean Drive magazine in November 2016. “I have no problems with nudity at all. I’m very free. When I go to the beach, it’s in a very remote place where there are not a lot of people, and I like to go topless.”

The Devil Wears Prada cameo star also noted that she doesn’t think dressing nude or sexy is “vulgar.”

“Everyone should do what they want to do, [even if it’s] thigh-high stockings and a garter belt that shows a little bit when you sit at the dinner table,” Heidi concluded. “I feel comfortable and don’t care if someone sees my nipples necessarily — it’s okay to see the nipple!”

