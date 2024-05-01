Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet 'Are Still Together'

Lovebirds! Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are still going strong a year into their relationship, a source exclusively confirms to Life & Style.

“Kylie and Timmy are still together, in love and it’s serious,” the insider says.

While the two are still in a relationship, they don’t appear to be expecting their first child together, despite recent rumors suggesting otherwise. Kylie herself shut down the speculation by showing off her flat tummy in photos on Instagram on April 25. The snaps came after comedian Daniel Tosh claimed on the April 2 episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast that she was pregnant.

“Here’s something crazy,” Daniel, 48, said. “I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.”

“This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping,” he continued, noting that the alleged scene included “Kylie [revealing] that she’s pregnant with Timothée’s kid.”

“This might not be true,” he added. “I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Multiple outlets reported that the rumors were untrue, and Us Weekly confirmed that the claim was false.

Gotham/GC Images

Kylie and Timothée seemingly met for the first time at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in January 2023. They must have hit it off, because dating rumors began to swirl three months later. At the time, a source told Entertainment Tonight that they were just “casual.” The Khy founder had still been fresh out of her on-off relationship with Travis Scott, which ended shortly before her fashion show encounter with the Wonka actor.

“Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” the source said. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

The couple made headlines in June 2023 when she was spotted leaving his house, marking the first time they were photographed together. Kylie and Timmy’s hot and heavy summer continued until August 2023, when they sparked split rumors. A source told Life & Style in early August 2023 that the Dune star broke things off.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling. But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped,” the insider said at the time. “Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting. Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis. She even introduced him to her family.”

Kylie and Timothée seemed to give the relationship another chance when they went public at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles on September 4, 2023. The two all but verbally confirmed that they were still together by packing on plenty of PDA throughout the night.

The mom of two later joined Timmy at the Golden Globes in January. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that Kylie and her beau were “serious about each other” and “pleased to prove the haters wrong.”

“This isn’t some fling,” the insider added.