Daniel Tosh sent fans into a frenzy when he said he had inside knowledge that Kylie Jenner was pregnant with Timothée Chalamet’s baby. Is there truth to his unfounded claims?

Is Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Timothee Chalamet’s Baby?

Kylie and Timothée are not expecting a baby, Us Weekly confirmed on April 2, 2024. The outlet said that Daniel’s report is “not true.” TMZ also reported that Kylie is not pregnant.

What Did Daniel Tosh Say About Kylie Jenner Being Pregnant?

Daniel made his claims during the April 2, 2024, episode of his “Tosh Show” podcast.

Getty

“Here’s something crazy,” he told listeners. “I went to the grocery store in Malibu, and I was talking to an employee there. I try to avoid it but I was talking to this guy, and I said, ‘Why were you guys closed yesterday?’ He goes, ‘Well, I’m not supposed to discuss it, but Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the show, was filming their season finale here yesterday.”

Although KUWTK ended in 2021, the family continues to document their lives on the Hulu series The Kardashians. “Spoiler alert, this is for the upcoming season of the show,” Daniel claimed. “This is the big season finale. This random grocery store person is telling me that they rented out the entire store, shut it down, and then, they acted like they were grocery shopping.”

The comedian said he was told that the alleged scene that was filmed showed “Kylie [revealing] that she’s pregnant with Timothée’s kid.”

Even Daniel acknowledged that what he heard probably wasn’t legit. “This might not be true,” he warned. “I am not verifying anything. This is what an employee at a grocery store in Malibu told me.”

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Still Together?

Although Kylie and Timothée have not commented on the status of their relationship, the pregnancy rumor came amid fan concerns for the couple. They were going strong in January 2024 when they attended the Golden Globes together and packed on the PDA at their table.

However, after the high-profile awards show, several weeks went by without any sightings of the pair. The actor embarked on a worldwide press tour for Dune 2 in February 2024 and Kylie was not publicly seen at any of the premieres or events.

Keeping a low-profile is not unusual for the A-listers, though. News of their romance was first reported at the beginning of 2023, but it took months for them to step out in public together. It wasn’t until September 2023 that the two were seen together, and they held nothing back while packing on the PDA at a Beyoncé concert. Just days later, they looked madly in love at the US Open.

Aside from these sightings and the Golden Globes, Kylie and Timothée have kept a very low profile. In fact, when the Kylie Cosmetics founder was asked in a March 2024 interview about whether she thought her boyfriend influenced her style choices, she responded, “I don’t know how I feel about that. I just don’t want to talk about personal things.”

How Many Kids Does Kylie Jenner Have?

Kylie may not be pregnant but she’s already a proud mom to two children. She shares a daughter, Stormi, 6, and a son, Aire, 2, with Travis Scott. The exes dated on and off from 2017 until 2022.