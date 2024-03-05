Kylie Jenner's Style Makeover Since Dating Timothee Chalamet

Kylie Jenner‘s wardrobe seemed to take a 180-degree style makeover once she began dating actor Timothée Chalamet. She toned down her racier, body-flaunting looks in favor of softer and more feminine clothing items.

Fans first took notice of Kylie sporting a romantic white sundress with a delicate floral pattern in June 2023. One fan on Instagram told the lip kit mogul she was “In your Timothée era.”

The couple hard launched their relationship at a September 5, 2023, Beyoncé concert, followed by a trip to the U.S. Open five days later where they kissed and cuddled in TV cutaways.

Kylie’s followers really noticed her style change during the various 2024 fashion weeks, where she wore much more conservative outfits while donning softer and more neutral color palettes.