Kylie Jenner, is that you? A source exclusively tells Life & Style that the reality TV star, 26, is taking her relationship with Timothée Chalamet so seriously that she’s making small changes to her appearance for him. “Kylie is no longer posting as many sexy snaps on social media and is flaunting a more sophisticated look,” says the source. “She has been wearing less makeup, too.”

At Paris Fashion Week, the Kardashians star was even seen hanging out with the 28-year-old actor’s former castmate and friend Florence Pugh. “Friends are saying that Kylie really wants things to work with Timothée,” says the source. “She is happier than she has been in years.”