Too in love to care! After a PDA-filled date night at the Golden Globes on January 7, odd couple Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner drew intense speculation: Rumors swirled about everything from the sweet nothings they whispered before sharing a televised smooch to whether they had bad blood with Selena Gomez, who appeared to be gossiping about Tim refusing to take a photo with her with bestie Taylor Swift.

The Dune star later insisted that he “of course” has no beef with Selena, his costar from 2019’s A Rainy Day in New York, and that neither does Kylie. (Though she and Selena were pitted against each other in 2023’s “Browgate,” about the makeup mogul’s beauty tutorial.) But a source exclusively tells Life & Style that the 26-year-old and the Wonka star, 28, are oblivious to the gossip. “They’re too wrapped up in their own world to care what other people are saying about them.”

After first being linked in April, the A-listers kept their romance under wraps before raising eyebrows with some PDA at a Beyoncé concert in September. Since then, they’ve been openly affectionate at high-profile appearances, including the US Open, an SNL afterparty and the annual Kardashian–Jenner Christmas party. He’s even spent time with her kids, Stormi, 5, and 23-month-old Aire (dad is ex Travis Scott). “They’re serious about each other and they’re in love and pleased to prove the haters wrong,” says the source. “This isn’t some fling.”