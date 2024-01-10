What Did Selena Gomez Say to Taylor Swift Amid Kylie Jenner Drama?

The 81st annual Golden Globes kicked off award season with a bang and it was all thanks to the televised commercial breaks. Viewers may not have received an invite to the event, but they got a front row seat to a hot gossip session between Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller (née Sperry). Fans have since been trying to decode the conversation after the ​January 2024 event, and the Rare Beauty founder even entered the chat.

What Did Selena Gomez Tell Taylor Swift?

The Only Murders in the Building actress beelined to Taylor and Miles Teller’s wife, who were sitting at a different table than her at the Golden Globes. Selena held the Grammy-winning artist and seemingly filled her in on hot tea while Keleigh was very intrigued during the conversation.

Fans shared their theories on social media and came to a consensus that Selena was talking about Kylie Jenner, who accompanied boyfriend Timothée Chalamet at the event. Some people believed Selena said, “I asked to take a picture with [Timothée] and [Kylie] said no.”

Keleigh seemingly yelled, “Timothée?!” in response and the former Disney star was seen nodding her head.

One day later, a source told Us Weekly that the rumors were far from the truth, stating, “Selena didn’t speak with Kylie nor Timothée at The Globes, there was never any drama.”

“She never even ran into him,” the insider told the outlet.

Did Selena Gomez Reveal What She Said to Taylor Swift?

The “Calm Down” artist broke her silence on the big Hollywood mystery on January 9 while responding to a social media headline of the girl chat with her besties.

“Noooooo I told Taylor about two of my friends who hooked up,” she revealed in the comment section of an Instagram post ​uploaded the day prior. “Not that that’s anyone business.”

Timothee Chalamet Reacts to the Fan-Fueled Drama

Hours before Selena set the record straight, Timothée broke his silence and reassured everyone that he and his a Rainy Day in New York costar were “of course” on friendly terms. The Wonka star also told TMZ that Kylie and Selena were “good” and there was no drama at the Golden Globes.

The Kardashians star supported Timothée at the award show as he was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film, though she skipped to walk the red carpet with him. After the Dune star snapped photos, he met Kylie inside and ​the two spent the evening kissing and whispering sweet nothings with each other.