Selena Gomez seemed to have some good gossip to share with Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller during a commercial break at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7.

A viral clip showed the “Single Soon” singer, 31, whispering to her pals at their table, eliciting shocked looks from Taylor, 34, and Keleigh, 31. A fan theory floating around claims that the stars were talking about Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who were also at the event.

Fans think that Selena told her friends, “I tried to take a picture with him and she said no.” Keleigh then gasped and seemingly asked, “Timothée?!” The Only Murders in the Building star nodded her head in response.

There is no audio of the interaction and the context of the conversation cannot be confirmed. One fan also pointed out on X (formerly Twitter) that nobody inside the star-studded event ever even reported seeing Selena interact with Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 28.

The couple seemed to only have eyes for each other as they packed on the PDA in their seats. While Kylie did not walk the red carpet with the Wonka star, she was by his side throughout the evening once the award show began.

Selena has history with both Kylie and Timothée. She starred alongside the New York native in A Rainy Day in New York, which was released in October 2020. They played love interests in the Woody Allen film and stayed friends in real life afterward.

The Rare Beauty founder’s relationship with Kylie is a bit more complicated. The ladies have run in the same circles for years but don’t appear to have ever been more than acquaintances.

In 2023, the reality star found herself in the middle of Selena’s drama with her ex Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber. Kylie and Hailey, 27, filmed a TikTok video together and fans thought they were mocking Selena in the clip.

However, the Kylie Cosmetics creator clapped back at the gossip. “This is reaching,” she said. “No shade towards Selena ever … U guys are making something out of nothing. This is silly.” Selena hopped in the comments section to agree. “It’s all unnecessary,” she insisted. “I’m a fan of Kylie.”

Meanwhile, Taylor has quite a complicated history with Kylie’s family, particularly Kim Kardashian. Their issues date back to when the SKIMS founder, 43, was married to Kanye West and leaked the rapper’s phone call with Taylor about his song “Famous” without the pop star’s permission.

Taylor brought Keleigh as her date to the Golden Globes while her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, hit the football field for a game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the Kansas City Chiefs already clinched their spot in the playoffs, Travis, 34, didn’t play in the game, but he was on the sidelines supporting his team.