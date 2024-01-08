A Swiftie’s Dream! All the Behind-the-Scenes Photos of Taylor Swift at the 2024 Golden Globes

Taylor Swift attended the 2024 Golden Globes, being nominated in the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement category for her Era’s tour film, and it’s clear the songstress enjoyed her night out.

The “I Knew You Were Trouble” singer invited bestie Keleigh Teller as her plus-one for the prestigious event but quickly reunited with members of her inner circle which included Selena Gomez, Bill Hader and more.

Keep scrolling to see all the behind-the-scenes moments of Taylor Swift attending the 2024 Golden Globe Awards that didn’t make it on TV.