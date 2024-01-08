Kylie Jenner Supports Timothee Chalamet at 2024 Golden Globes

Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 7.

The Kardashians star, 26, did not walk the red carpet with Timothée, 28, but she met him inside the venue. The couple were seen sharing a kiss and the PDA was quickly captured on camera.

Timothée is nominated for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for his role as Willy Wonka in the 2023 fantasy musical Wonka.

Their red carpet debut comes 10 months after the Call Me By Your Name actor was first romantically linked to Kylie in April 2023 after they reportedly met at Paris Fashion Week in January of that year. The pair kept their relationship out of the spotlight for months, while they eventually made their first public outing while attending a Beyoncé concert in September 2023 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

During the concert, fans took to social media to confirm their romance by sharing videos and photos of Timothée and Kylie kissing and dancing throughout the evening.

Their public outings didn’t stop there, and they continued to pack on the PDA while attending the U.S. Open one week later.

Shortly after the U.S. Open, an insider exclusively told Life & Style that Kylie was “finally ready to let it all hang out and is telling people she’s in love.” The source added, “Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way.”

The insider went on to call Kylie and Timothée’s connection a “genuine” relationship. “Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future,” the source explained. “Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy.”

More recently, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Timothée appeared to be by Kylie’s side at her family’s annual Christmas Eve party in December 2023.

During the bash, Landon Barker shared several photos via Snapchat that gave fans a glimpse into the party. Shortly after he posted a snapshot of his father, Travis Barker, fans pointed out that Timothée and Kylie appeared to be in the background. In the blurry photo, a man that resembled the Lady Bird actor had a big smile on his face while talking to the woman believed to be Kylie, who leaned in close to him during the conversation.

“Look who was at the annual Kardashian Christmas party … LOL,” one fan wrote via X, which was formerly known as Twitter, while sharing Landon’s photo. Meanwhile, another social media user joked that the couple are the “hottest PR” stint of the moment.