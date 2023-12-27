Timothée Chalamet was seemingly spotted with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, at the Kardashian-Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Landon Barker took to Snapchat during the event on December 24 to share several photos from the evening. Shortly after he shared a photo of his father, Travis Barker, fans pointed out that Timothée, 28, and Kylie, 26, were seemingly in the background. The Wonka star appeared to be in good spirits and had a big smile on his face during the conversation, and Kylie leaned close to him.

While the photo was blurry, fans took to social media to state they were convinced it was Timothée and Kylie in the photo.

“Look who was at the annual Kardashian Christmas party … LOL,” one person wrote via X, which was formerly known as Twitter, alongside the photo. Someone else joked that the pair are the “hottest PR” couple.

The Little Women actor and Kardashians star were first romantically linked in April after reports claimed they began dating after they met at Paris Fashion Week in January. They kept their relationship out of the spotlight for months until Timothée and Kylie made their first public outing at a Beyoncé concert in September.

Videos of Timothée and Kylie kissing and dancing at the concert went viral, confirming their romance.

Their public outings continued the following week when they packed out the PDA while attending the U.S. Open.

“Kylie’s finally ready to let it all hang out and is telling people she’s in love,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in September after they went public with their relationship. “Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way.”

The source added that it was “turning into a genuine relationship.” The insider explained, “Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future. Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy.”

Courtesy of Landon Barker/Snapchat

However, the source added that fans shouldn’t expect to see Timothée on Kylie’s family’s reality show. “He’s a private guy and Kylie respects that,” the insider said.

While neither Timothée nor Kylie have publicly discussed their relationship, the Call Me By Your Name actor recently addressed their PDA at the Beyoncé, 42, concert during an interview with Josh Horowitz on December 18. After Timothée said he didn’t go to any concerts in 2023, the interviewer reminded him that he saw the “Single Ladies” singer.

“That’s right. That was great. Hard to be present,” Timothée replied.