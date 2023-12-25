Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster were visions in glittering gold gowns as they attended their family’s annual A-list Christmas Eve party

The cosmetics mogul, 26, and her eldest child, 5, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, wore “custom Dolce” according to Kylie in a Sunday, December 24 video of the pair getting ready for the bash, referring to the Italian design duo of Dolce and Gabbana.

Kylie’s long-sleeved dress hugged her figure and featured an off-the-shoulder neckline, while Stormi’s gown had a full skirt and short sleeves with a matching purse.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kim Kardashian hosted the family’s Christmas Eve party, and Kylie shared a video of Stormi striding toward the home, which was decked out in white lights and fake snow.

In an Instagram post, Kylie shared videos of mom, Kris Jenner, and all of her siblings with the exception of hostess Kim in their holiday finest. Kris, 68, wore a dress featuring a gold sequin top and black skirt. Kendall Jenner donned a black form-fitting gown with a festive white furry top that was perfect for the holiday.

Khloé Kardashian looked incredible in a body-con nude hued dress with crystal embellishments while Kourtney Kardashian made a rare post-birth appearance in a black gown.

“We couldn’t find Kimberly,” Kylie captioned the post, to which her sister commented, “Ummmm hosting is a lot of work, and this is my fave song!!!!! Haterssss,” referring to Ariana Grande‘s “Santa Tell Me,” which played as the ladies showed off their holiday outfits.

Khloé shared videos from inside the event, which featured Babyface performing for guests underneath a large outdoor tent in Kim’s backyard.

The party marked Kourtney’s first major outing since giving birth to son Rocky Thirteen – whom she shares with husband Travis Barker — on November 1.

The Poosh founder, 44, gave fans a better look at her ensemble in an Instagram Story video before heading out to her family’s party. She donned a black bodysuit underneath a fuzzy black long-sleeved coat while ditching her short bob hairstyle in favor of a long, sleek ponytail.

The outing came two days after Kourtney debuted photos of Rocky for the first time since his birth. She shared pictures breastfeeding her son, while other shots included Travis, 49, sweetly kissing their baby boy. Although they were careful not to show his face in the photos, Rocky’s dark hair was visible along with sweet snapshots that included his tiny feet poking out from his black onesie.