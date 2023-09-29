Kylie Jenner's Post-Baby Weight Loss Photos: Body Then, Now

Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Weight Loss Transformation Is Fabulous! See Her Then and Now Photos

Kylie Jenner is giving mother! The reality star has always had a fabulous figure, just like her famous sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall Jenner. After welcoming daughter Stormi ​Webster and son Aire Webster, Kylie has opened up about her post-baby weight loss and how she achieved her snatched looks.

“I’m naturally just a really skinny person. But not like Kendall. She’s naturally, like model status. But yeah, I’ve always had a really flat stomach but I never felt like it went back to what it was before Stormi until recently, and I feel like it has a lot to do with diet,” she said via Instagram Stories nearly one year after giving birth to Stormi in February 2018.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder controlled her “very crazy” eating habits and cut out her usual pizza, pasta and dairy intake.

Kylie welcomed son Aire exactly four years and one day after his older sister on February 2, 2022. Unlike her experience with Stormi, the California native experienced postpartum weight loss struggles.

“It’s OK not to be OK. Once I realized that I was putting pressure on myself, I just keep reminding myself that I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy little boy, and we have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to be back,” she said via Instagram Stories in March 2022. “Not even physically, just mentally after birth. So, just sending some love.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Kylie Jenner’s ​post-baby weight loss transformation!