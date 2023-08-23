Despite being two of the biggest names in Hollywood, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have kept their romance totally out of the spotlight. As a result, fans are dying to know where the longtime reality TV star and the A-list actor stand today.

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Still Together?

Kylie is “telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” one source revealed to Life & Style in early August, seven months after the couple sparked dating rumors at Paris Fashion Week. The breakup wasn’t mutual, according to Life & Style‘s insider.

However, other outlets at the time reported that the makeup mogul and the upcoming Wonka lead are still going strong. So … what’s happening with these two?!

Come August 22, popular Instagram account DeuxMoi shared a number of blind items suggesting once again that Kylie and Timothée are on the outs, one even hinting that Kylie and ex-boyfriend Travis Scott are itching to get back together.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality and the “Goosebumps” artist, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, have been dating on and off since 2017.

With Kylie and Timothée continuing to stay tight-lipped about their love lives, it’s unclear whether or not Kylothée, as shippers love to call them, is endgame material.

When Did Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Start Dating?

After their ​rumored romance began in January, Kylie and Timothée fueled the speculation when Kylie’s car was seen at Timothée’s Beverly Hills estate in April, though her face was not visible through her tinted windows. Come June, photos then circulated of Kylie leaving Timothée’s home and both were sporting tie-dye shirts.

Who Did Kylie Jenner Date Before Timothee Chalamet?

Kylie and Travis have a long history of breaking up and making up. The pair’s most recent split was in January 2023, shortly before Kylie was linked to Timothée.

“Kylie has been leaning on Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] a lot lately. They’re all single and raising kids. Finding a good partner isn’t easy, which they’ve all bonded over,” an insider told Life & Style at the time. “Kim and Khloé are the first ones to tell Kylie to keep Travis close, even if the relationship is pretty much over.”

Who Did Timothee Chalamet Date Before Kylie Jenner?

Timothée has a dating history full of famous faces. He was most recently connected to Lily-Rose Depp and ​Eiza González, and was previously linked to Lourdes Leon, Madonna‘s daughter.