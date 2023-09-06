Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Timothee Chalamet's Dating History Is Stacked With Actresses, Models and More

Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Timothee Chalamet’s Dating History Is Stacked With Actresses, Models and More

Couples
Sep 6, 2023 1:17 pm·
By
Picture

Actor Timothée Chalamet’s dating history includes Lily-Rose DeppEiza González and some other surprising A-listers. The young star has made a name for himself in huge films like Beautiful BoyCall Me By Your NameLittle Women and Lady Bird. However, his love life has also been making headlines through the years. 

The Interstellar alum was linked to Eiza after photos surfaced of the pair kissing while vacationing with friends in Mexico in June 2020. Although she’s six years older than the actor, everyone agreed they made one gorgeous couple. Since then, it seems as though things between the lovebirds have fizzled out, and he’s moved on with other stars. 

Scroll through the gallery below to see who Timothee has dated. 

Are Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet Still Together? Find Out Where They Stand Today
Picture
Exclusives