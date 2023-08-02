Over and done! A source exclusively tells Life & Style that Timothée Chalamet has ended his romance with Kylie Jenner. The duo’s split comes seven months after they first sparked relationship rumors earlier this year.

“She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” the insider reveals, before adding, “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.” Some close to the Kylie Cosmetics founder, 25, even suspect that the Dune actor, 27, used the reality star for publicity for his upcoming Wonka movie.

“Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting,” the source adds. “Timothée was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]. She even introduced him to her family.”

Speculation over Kylie and Timothee’s newfound romance surfaced on social media three months after both of them attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier show at Paris Fashion Week on January 25. In mid-April, they fueled the rumors after Kylie’s car was spotted arriving at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion. However, her face was not seen through the car’s tinted windows.

By summertime, eagle-eyed fans wasted no time pointing out that Kylie appeared to have a hickey on her neck in a series of photos that she posted to Instagram on June 14.

Prior to Kylie and Timothee’s whirlwind romance, the makeup mogul was in an on-again, off-again relationship with Travis. Kylie and the “Goosebumps” rapper, 32, who share daughter Stormi and son Aire, began dating in 2017. After briefly splitting in October 2019, the exes rekindled their romance in May 2021.

Shutterstock (2)

“They’re really enjoying spending quality time together, going on amazing vacations and road trips, staying at luxury hotels, and are loving every minute of being a proper family with Stormi,” an insider told In Touch at the time. “Neither felt ready to settle down and were busy working on their own projects but having a child who they both love and adore has brought them closer together.”

In February 2022, Kylie and Travis welcomed Aire. Although the former flames were enjoying parenthood as a family of four, rumors began to circulate that Travis heated on Kylie. A woman named Rojean Kar claimed the “Sicko Mode” artist had pursued her shortly after Kylie gave birth to Aire. However, Travis vehemently denied the allegations. Nevertheless, he and Kylie split for good by the end of that year after reportedly spending the winter holidays apart.

For Timothée’s part, the Lady Bird actor has been romantically linked to several A-list actresses, including Lily-Rose Depp, Eiza González and Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon. One year before dating Kylie, Timmy was rumored to be in a relationship with model Sarah Talabi in April 2022 after a video surfaced on social media of the two of them together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

While Timmy didn’t comment on the speculation at the time, Sarah, 23, played it coy by saying, “Everyone is asking me if I was kissing Timothée Chalamet at Coachella, and that is a good question. But a great question would be asking our world leaders why the Earth is now losing 1.2 trillion tons of ice each year due to global warming and why climate crisis reform has been completely ineffective.”