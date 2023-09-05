Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have finally gone public with their romance after six months of dating. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Dune star were among several celebrities in attendance at Beyoncé’s birthday concert in Los Angeles, and they looked very cozy in the crowd.

On Monday, September 4, Kylie, 26, and Timothée, 27, were spotted at the final night of Queen Bey’s Renaissance Tour stop at SoFi Stadium alongside Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner. Several other Kardashian-Jenner family members, including Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and daughter North West and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter Penelope Disick, were also present at the concert.

As seen in video footage that has gone viral on social media, Kylie and Timmy packed on the PDA with their arms wrapped around each other as they shared several playful kisses. At one point, Kylie took Timothée’s baseball cap off his head and fixed his hair for him. They also held hands as Kylie wrapped her arms around the actor’s waist.

This outing marks Kylie and Timothée’s first public appearance as a couple since dating rumors began in mid-April. At the time, Kylie’s car was spotted at Timothée’s Beverly Hills mansion, although her face was not seen through the vehicle’s tinted windows. However, sources confirmed they were dating.

“It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun.”

In June, Kylie was photographed leaving Timmy’s house. She also caused a stir online as fans noticed a ring on her left finger in photos she posted on Instagram and, in another post a few days later, what looked to be a hickey on her neck.

Kylie and Timothée’s relationship status was unclear in early August, however, as a source exclusively told Life & Style that they had broken up. “She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling,” the source revealed. “But friends are whispering that Kylie got dumped.”

Following publication, multiple outlets reported that the couple was still together. However, on August 22, the popular Instagram account DeuxMoi shared several blind items indicating that Kylie and Timothée were calling it quits. Despite the rumors, Kylie’s car was seen leaving his house again on August 25.

Kylie and Timothée reportedly met for the first time at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on January 25, 2023. Their meeting came just weeks after Kylie split from rapper Travis Scott, whom she dated on and off since 2017. Kylie and Travis, 32, share kids Stormi, 5, and Aire, 19 months.