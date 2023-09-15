Over the past few months, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet have taken great pains to keep their romance under wraps. Not anymore! The pair went public in a big way during a PDA- filled date at Beyoncé’s September 4 concert at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Now a source says the makeup mogul, 26, and the actor, 27, are getting serious. “Kylie’s finally ready to let it all hang out and is telling people she’s in love,” an insider exclusively tells Life & Style. “Anyone who looks at them together can see he feels the same way.”

Rumors of the romance started flying in April, not long after Kylie ended her on-off romance with rapper Travis Scott, dad to her two kids, Stormi, 5, and 1-year-old Aire. The new couple enjoyed a series of secret summer rendezvous (flanked by Kylie’s security team) at the Wonka star’s Beverly Hills mansion, hiding behind tinted car windows and face masks to keep the relationship private.

But they threw caution to the wind in the VIP box at Beyoncé’s special birthday show, spending the evening embracing and making out in full view of fans and fellow celebs. “It’s turning into a genuine relationship,” says the source. “Kylie feels comfortable with Timothée and you’ll probably see a lot more of them in the future. Kylie’s mom adores Timothée and her sisters are happy to see Kylie happy.” Just don’t expect him to be on The Kardashians: “He’s a private guy and Kylie respects that.