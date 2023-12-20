Timothée Chalamet was reminded of his steamy makeout session with Kylie Jenner at Beyoncé’s September 4 concert in Los Angeles during an interview on Monday, December 18.

When the Wonka star, 27, was asked what his favorite concert of the year was, he couldn’t come up with a response. Luckily, interviewer Josh Horowitz was able to prompt his memory. “You went to Beyoncé,” he pointed out. “That is documented, I will say that.”

Timothée instantly recalled the night, responding, “That’s right. That was great. Hard to be present.” While he didn’t reference Kylie, 26, directly, his comment was a subtle reference to the videos that surfaced online of the two packing on the PDA during the show.

“I was actually surprised. I’m not, like, Beyhive-level, but I thought I knew way more [songs],” the actor admitted. “But I guess I know some of the more basic hits.”

Fans went wild when footage of Timothée and Kylie at the show went viral. In the clips, they were seen kissing and dancing close to one another at SoFi Stadium. It was their first public outing as a couple following months of dating rumors.

The stars were first linked in April, with reports claiming that they started dating after meeting at Paris Fashion Week in January. They were able to keep their relationship private for several months before surfacing in a very public way at the Beyoncé, 42, show. One week later, they looked madly in love while in the stands at the U.S. Open.

Since then, Kylie and Timothée have gone back to keeping things low-key. They both attended the WSJ magazine Innovator Awards in November, but walked the red carpet separately at the star-studded event. The makeup mogul also supported her beau when he hosted Saturday Night Live on November 11. However, she arrived at the show’s afterparty separately.

Before dating the New York native, Kylie was in an on and off relationship with Travis Scott from 2017 until the end of 2022. The exes have a daughter, Stormi, 5, and son, Aire, 22 months, and have been amicably coparenting.

“It’s going…” Kylie told The Wall Street Journal in October. “I think we’re doing the best job that we can do.”

It’s unclear whether Timothée has met the kids yet, but he has spent time with other Kardashian-Jenner family members. Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian were all also at the September Beyoncé concert, while Kris Jenner made a stealthy entrance into the Wonka premiere with Kylie on December 10.