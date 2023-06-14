New man, new style? Kylie Jenner showed off a totally different look in a series of Instagram photos she shared on Tuesday, June 13, and fans are chalking it up to her reported love interest, Timothée Chalamet.

Kylie, 25, wore an ultra-feminine and very romantic white sundress with delicate blue floral patterns across it. The top featured puffy sleeves and a ruched bodice with a tie in the front. The skirt flowed in the breeze as she posed in a sunny outdoor setting next to a tree with tall grass behind her.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

“What a day,” the cosmetics mogul captioned the snapshots, where her hair was long and flowing as she had a blissful smile on her face. Fans in the comments section were sure the Call Me by Your Name actor inspired her look, as well as her joy.

“In your Timothee era,” one person wrote, while another added, “I was gonna comment this.” In a nod to his film, one follower noted, “Call Me By Her Name.”

“This is so timothee coded,” one user wrote, while others added, “Timmy has his effects” and “Timothee changed her style.” Many followers questioned if the Dune actor was the one behind the lens of the camera taking the ethereal photos of Kylie.

The mom of two wore the outfit home after the day in the sunny hills, as she added two evening photos of her wearing the dress while walking up the driveway of her $36.5 million Holmby Hills mansion. It’s unclear where the snapshots were taken, but Kylie was wearing the beautiful sundress aboard her private jet in several selfies taken aboard the plane. She even passed on wearing stylish footwear, donning a pair of sockless tennis shoes with her frock in all of the photos from her day.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Kylie and Timothée have not addressed dating rumors but have been photographed coming and going from each other’s homes. The Kylie Skin founder’s car was snapped leaving Timmy’s Beverly Hills mansion on April 13, and the following night they were caught by paparazzi going out for tacos in separate vehicles following an art show. The duo were first linked when the two attended the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show in Paris on January 25, 2023, where they were seen interacting.

“Timothée is a total gentleman and treats [Kylie] with respect. He’s very charming and he makes her laugh, and he’s easy to talk to. He’s not like any of the other guys she’s dated before and although he may not seem like her type, they have really good chemistry,” a source told Us Weekly on April 14.

Kylie previously dated rapper Travis Scott on and off from April 2017 through late 2022, and they share two children, daughte Stormi and son Aire Webster. Timothée had a nearly two-year romance with actress Lily-Rose Depp from 2018 through 2020.