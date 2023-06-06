Good news for Kylie Jenner fans. The cosmetics mogul is looking forward to warmer weather and that apparently means less clothing.

Kylie, 25, shared a series of Instagram mirror selfies on Tuesday, June 6, wearing a tiny gray bandeau wrap top and a pair of low-slung jeans, She wore her brunette locks down and straight while accessorizing with numerous silver rings on her fingers and matching silver bangles on her wrist.

“Need summer now,” the Kylie Skin founder captioned the photos and proved she was ready by wearing sunglasses atop her head while indoors in two of the photos.

The Los Angeles area has been under its notorious “June gloom,” where a marine layer comes inland and leaves much of the area damp and cloudy throughout the day. Those were the conditions on the day Kylie posted the photos, as she was longing for sunshine that comes along more often later in the month to break through.

The mother of two’s killer abs were visible in all of the photos, and she’s made no secret about how hard she worked to get back in shape after giving birth to son Aire Webster on February 2, 2022. She shares the little boy and his big sister, Stormi Webster, 5, with ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott.

Kylie waited more than six weeks after her son’s birth to hit her home gym and reclaim her famous figure. “Pilates right into cardio,” she captioned an Instagram Story on March 23, 2022, of her working up a sweat on a treadmill. “Getting some strength back and it feels so good,” the new mom added.

The Kardashians star had previously told fans that getting back into her normal workout routine after having Aire was more challenging than it was with Stormi.

“I just want to say to my postpartum moms that postpartum has not been easy, it’s very hard,” Kylie explained in a March 2022 Instagram post, adding, “This experience for me personally has been a little harder than with my daughter.”

The Hulu star pointed out that she wasn’t just referring to exercise, as her progress had also been difficult “mentally, physically, spiritually … it’s just crazy.”

“I didn’t want to just get back to life without saying that, because I think we can look on the Internet — and for other moms going through it right now — we can go on the Internet and it might look a lot easier for other people and, like, the pressure on us, but it hasn’t been easy for me either,” she confessed before adding an uplifting message.

“I didn’t even think I’d make it to this workout today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better, so you’ve got this,” Kylie confessed.

Scroll down to see photos of Kylie in her sexy bandeau top.