She’s on fire! Kylie Jenner showed off her daily workout routine via her Instagram Stories on Friday, March 5 — and the makeup mogul made sure to flaunt her incredible curves while she was breaking a sweat.

The 23-year-old shared a series of seven videos in which she shared different parts of her fitness regimen. First, she shared a clip of herself running on a treadmill. “30 minutes a day!! 12 incline, 3.2 speed and then jog at the end for as long as I can,” Kylie captioned the footage. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star then shared a video of herself going hard on the StairMaster before posting a clip calling her resistance bands her “worst enemies/best friends.”

From there, the reality star shared a video of herself doing her “ab warmup,” which consisted of hardcore crunches on a machine with a sliding panel. Finally, Kylie posted footage of herself doing side leg raises with a resistance band on, flaunting her ~assets~ in the process. “Should I film my entire at-home workout one day?” she captioned the clip.

The Kylie Skin founder’s routine looks different from big sister Kim Kardashian‘s hardcore circuit, which her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, exclusively shared with Life & Style in May 2020. “We focus a lot on the basics with weight training, squats, bicep curls, tricep dips, lateral pull-downs, chest press,” the fitness pro explained, noting that she and the KKW Beauty founder, 40, “also incorporate high-intensity moves, like ball slams, burpees, sprints and ladder drills” to make sure Kim breaks a sweat.

The athlete and the Skims founder “also do steady-state cardio, such as walking at a certain pace” — which Ky seems to have adopted into her own routine.

When Kylie isn’t working hard in the gym or in the office on her business ventures, she’s focused on being a mother to 3-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott. The California native thinks the “best gift” she can give her first baby is “her time,” an insider previously told Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

She’s so dedicated to making time for her daughter, the Life of Kylie alum “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the source added.

