Priceless. To Kylie Jenner, the “best gift” that she can give daughter Stormi Webster for her upcoming birthday is “her time,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “Sounds corny, but it’s true! She’s so busy, so she puts aside a lot of time just for Stormi.”

The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 23, who shares her toddler with ex Travis Scott, “comes up with art projects or fun activities for just the two of them and refuses to answer any work emails during that time,” the insider adds.

The almost-billionaire isn’t opposed to spoiling Stormi, who turns 3 years old on February 1, to “commemorate” major milestones or holidays, says the source. “She always puts money aside for her.”

Ultimately, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul “wants Stormi to take over her business” one day, the insider notes. “So, every decision she makes, she makes with the thought that her [companies] will be around forever.”

Mapping out Stormi’s bright future is a top priority for Kylie, and as a result, she “isn’t in a rush” to give her a sibling, a separate source revealed to Life & Style in early January. Moreover, the A-list kid “gets to spend so much time with her cousins that she’s with kids enough.” Between Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian‘s children, Stormi has nine cousins.

According to the insider, Kylie “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon.” However, she does think about growing her family a lot! “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the California native told makeup artist James Charles in an October 2020 YouTube collaboration.

“I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen,” Kylie clarified. “You can’t, like, not want more.” Baby fever aside, the E! personality is fully aware of how challenging motherhood can be.

“Being a parent is stressful,” she admitted. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”