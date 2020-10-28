Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Babies on the brain! Kylie Jenner is definitely looking to give her daughter, Stormi Webster, a sibling. “I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star told makeup artist James Charles of having more kids.

“I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen,” Kylie, 23, continued in a YouTube video posted to James’ channel on Tuesday, October 27. “You can’t, like, not want more.”

As excited as the almost-billionaire is at the prospect of expanding her family — seemingly with off-again, on-again boyfriend Travis Scott — Kylie does recognize motherhood comes with certain challenges. “Being a parent is stressful,” she admitted.

“To do the right things at all times … I read books, I follow all these Instagram [accounts],” Kylie added. “I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.” Of course, she and Travis, 29, have done an amazing job at coparenting their toddler.

“She’s the best baby of all time,” Kylie gushed. “She’s so smart beyond her years. She’s two and a half, a little over two and a half now. Like, I’m getting to [the point where] I’m excited for her to grow up but I’m really sad at the same time.”

The Kylie Cosmetics founder and “Goosebumps” rapper welcomed Stormi in February 2018. While the A-list pair took a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019, Kylie and Travis appear to be reigniting the flame.

On Monday, October 26, they were spotted stepping off Kylie’s private plane together with Stormi in tow. It’s unclear whether they vacationed alone or went with the rest of the Kar-Jenners to Kim Kardashian‘s over-the-top birthday party in paradise.

“Kylie and Travis are in the process of getting back together,” a source previously told Life & Style. “They’re just being careful because they have to think about Stormi. They don’t want to get back together and then break up. So instead, they’re taking it slow and trying to work out their differences.”

