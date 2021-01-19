Taking her time! Kylie Jenner “isn’t in a rush” to give daughter Stormi Webster a sibling, a source exclusively tells Life & Style. The Kardashian-Jenner toddler “gets to spend so much time with her cousins that she’s with kids enough.”

Additionally, Kylie, 23, who welcomed Stormi with ex Travis Scott in February 2018, “doesn’t want to be pregnant again soon,” adds the insider. While the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has no immediate plans to grow her family, Kylie admitted she wants more children someday.

“I want more so bad. I actually think about it every day,” the almost-billionaire confessed to beauty guru James Charles during an October 2020 YouTube collaboration. “I just still don’t know when. I’m not planning … I don’t have a time for that to happen. You can’t, like, not want more.”

Despite Kylie’s obvious baby fever, she knows motherhood comes with its own set of challenges. “Being a parent is stressful,” the E! personality expressed. “To do the right things at all times … I read books; I follow all these Instagram [accounts]. I’m just trying to learn the best way to raise your kids.”

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Thankfully, Kylie and Travis, 28, have mastered the art of coparenting. The former flames, who took a break from their romantic relationship in October 2019, always put Stormi and her needs first — and their efforts have paid off!

“She’s the best baby of all time,” Kylie gushed in the video. “She’s so smart beyond her years. She’s two and a half, a little over two and a half now. Like, I’m getting to [the point where] I’m excited for her to grow up but I’m really sad at the same time.”

Of course, Kylie’s family, most notably her mom, Kris Jenner, is 100 percent supportive of her platonic status with the “Goosebumps” rapper. The KUWTK executive producer, 65, “doesn’t push” her youngest daughter to “make any kind of formal decisions about their relationship,” a separate source previously told Life & Style.

“Kris tells Kylie that she’ll support whatever decision she makes and that Travis is welcome at any and every celebration,” the insider noted. “It’s funny because as the youngest in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie has the most mature relationship out of anyone with [the father of her kid]! She handles it with such maturity and just takes each day as it comes.”